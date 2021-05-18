Alternative baseball is coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new baseball team coming to Michiana called the South Bend Pierogies

The Pierogies will be a part of the Alternative Baseball league which gives teens who are 15 or older and adults with autism or other disabilities a chance to gain social and physical skills while playing baseball.

Alternative baseball commissioner Taylor Duncan hopes people from Michiana will sign up to play or volunteer to get the Pierogies on the diamond in the fall.

“This is just not some baseball team in the area,” Duncan said. “This is going to be something that is going to make the town proud. This is going to be something that will be remembered for generations to come. This is going to be something that screams fun, excitement for the whole community to come out and support.”

Experience level doesn’t matter. Anyone can come out and join the Pierogies.

They’ll play other alternative baseball teams from our region too.

If you want to sign up, head on over to the Alternative Baseball website.

