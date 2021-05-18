Advertisement

Alternative baseball is coming to South Bend

Alternative baseball commissioner Taylor Duncan hopes people from Michiana will sign up to play or volunteer to get the Pierogies on the diamond in the fall.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a new baseball team coming to Michiana called the South Bend Pierogies

The Pierogies will be a part of the Alternative Baseball league which gives teens who are 15 or older and adults with autism or other disabilities a chance to gain social and physical skills while playing baseball.

Alternative baseball commissioner Taylor Duncan hopes people from Michiana will sign up to play or volunteer to get the Pierogies on the diamond in the fall.

“This is just not some baseball team in the area,” Duncan said. “This is going to be something that is going to make the town proud. This is going to be something that will be remembered for generations to come. This is going to be something that screams fun, excitement for the whole community to come out and support.”

Experience level doesn’t matter. Anyone can come out and join the Pierogies.

They’ll play other alternative baseball teams from our region too.

If you want to sign up, head on over to the Alternative Baseball website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of a South Bend family after they were killed in...
South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash
A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday on State Road 14.
Tippecanoe Valley student athlete dies after weekend crash

Latest News

Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home...
Notre Dame athletics switching to mobile ticketing
Alternative baseball is coming to South Bend
Alternative baseball is coming to South Bend
Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendrick, center back, is greeted after his grand slam off Minnesota...
Madrigal, Mendick homer as White Sox pound Twins 16-4
Washington Nationals' Jon Lester (34) tips his helmet as he comes to bat as Chicago Cubs...
Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3