Vaccine Tracker: Should you still wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re taking another look at the CDC’s new guidance on mask wearing from last week. The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors except for certain situations like healthcare settings and public transportation.

However, is it ok to continue wearing your mask in public if you are fully vaccinated? Health officials say that you certainly can keep wearing a mask.

“There’s no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks. We have been told for 6 months to keep ourselves and our families safe by putting a mask on. Those behaviors are going to be really hard to change and there is no mandate to take it off. What we are saying is that now this is safe, work at your own speed, work with your own family and your own businesses to remove them when necessary,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says.

So you can keep the mask even if fully vaccinated but it is important to remember that your risk of getting sick from COVID-19 if you are fully vaccinated is very low. The likelihood that you will be a “breakthrough” case is less that .01% based on CDC statistics.

“I think it’s really important to understand that as communities are working one at a time locally to figure out what their policies are going to be as they open up. That they understand what is important and what is true for individuals who are vaccinated. So this was really the first step and it truly was science driven that demonstrates that if you are vaccinated that you are not at risk of getting disease if you take your mask off. If you are not vaccinated, importantly, get vaccinated, but those are the people who are at risk of disease. And so we really need to understand the individual risk as we’re making community level decisions,” Walensky says.

You can rest assured that if you are fully vaccinated, you have little to worry about. Health officials say that those who are not vaccinated are the ones who need to be worried.

“You know we are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask they are not safe. And what we are asking businesses to do, probably the most important thing businesses can do right now is to work to ensure that it’s easy for their own employees to get vaccinated.”

