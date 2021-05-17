Advertisement

South Bend family were on way to California to start new life before killed in IL crash

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They were on their way to start a new life in California.

“She had told me that she was moving and they were starting a new life.”

But less than 24 hours after saying goodbye to her South Bend family, 22-year-old Aliyah Faith never knew it would be her last goodbye.

“I saw that her mom had posted a thing about an accident that she was just gone,” Aliyah’s childhood friend, Jennifer Vargas, told 16 News Now Monday.

Illinois State Police say a Ford Mustang driven by Aliyah’s 26-year-old husband, Jovanny, struck the back end of semi tractor trailer on 1-80, just 120 miles west of Chicago.

Inside the vehicle, Aliyah, and her daughter Mila, who had just celebrated her first birthday days earlier. All three family members died as a result of the crash.

“I immediately starting crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” family friend BriAnn Webb says.

However, Webb is not alone. Vargas says she tried calling Aliyah nearly 50 times before she gave up and realized her best friend was not coming back.

“The fact that I still have messages from her from the very last time that we talked before she left to California and me telling her, ‘Hey, let me know when you get there. Just let me know how it goes, how is it?’ The fact that I didn’t receive that response just really sucks, and I can’t get used to the fact that, and still something I truly can’t wrap around my head is that I’m not really going to get that response that’s she there and that’s she okay,” Vargas said and in tears.

Their tragic loss a shock not only to their South Bend family who told Jovanny, Aliyah, and Mila goodbye, but to loved ones in California who never got the chance to say hello.

“If anything, the one thing that she would want was to be with her family no matter what happened and atleast she got that. I just want you to know that I love you and I’m going to miss you so much and I know many others are going to miss you so much but have fun in heaven and we will see you at some point,” Vargas says.

Since the crash last Friday, A GoFundMe has been setup to help support the family. To donate, click here.

