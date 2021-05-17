Advertisement

Road rage shooting victim recovering from surgery

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An update now on a road rage incident that ended in a shooting in St. Joseph County Friday night.

The victim, who is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, has been identified as 38-year-old Brennon Beach.

Police were called to Springhill Suites on State Road 933 to investigate a shooting, where they found Beach with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Beach and another driver pulled into the hotel parking lot where they started arguing, verbally, then physically.

During the fight, Beach was shot multiple times.

Right now, he is recovering from surgery.

Police have located a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

