Police fire shot due to aggressive dog at custody situation

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - We have new details on a developing story out of Osceola.

As police fired a shot at a home in the 58000 block of Beech Road just after 8 Monday morning.

They were responding to a child custody dispute.

Police tell us the homeowner was unable to control an aggressive and threatening dog, which is why police fired a shot into the ground in its direction.

The dog did not get hit and no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.