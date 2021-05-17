Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party.

He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6.

“It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important that we move forward with this bipartisan commission, get the facts out, try to assure the American public this is what happened and, and let the facts lead us to the, to the conclusion,” Upton says.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to introduce a bill in the coming days.

It’ll establish a commission to investigate the riot.

