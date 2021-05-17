Advertisement

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party.

He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6.

“It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important that we move forward with this bipartisan commission, get the facts out, try to assure the American public this is what happened and, and let the facts lead us to the, to the conclusion,” Upton says.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to introduce a bill in the coming days.

It’ll establish a commission to investigate the riot.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
Three from South Bend killed in crash
How protected are you if you are fully vaccinated?
Vaccine Tracker: What risk do unvaccinated people pose to the public?

Latest News

Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart.
I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Road rage shooting victim recovering from surgery
Jury selection begins in the trial of two men accused of torturing and killing a Whitley County...
Elkhart County murder suspects appear in court
Berrien County police starts ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
St. Joseph County Council meeting Wednesday to discuss mask ordinance