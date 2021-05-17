Michigan Democrats push to expand background checks for gun sales

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Democrats are renewing their push to expand background checks to cover all gun sales, citing loopholes that allow online and private transactions to go undetected.

Bills in the Republican-led Legislature would subject the sale of rifles, not just handguns, to background checks.

Federal law requires background checks in Michigan when firearms are bought from licensed dealers but does not cover transactions between unlicensed sellers and buyers - which gun-control advocates have long sought to address.

Democrats point to polls in which more than eight in 10 Americans support expanded background check requirements in the wake of mass shootings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)