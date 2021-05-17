Advertisement

Medical Moment: AI maps out skin cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How can you tell if this, this, or this is cancer?

In today’s Medical Moment, a first-of-its-kind tool that is becoming a game-changer in the fight against one of the deadliest cancers.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

However, when detected early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent.

Martie Salt has details on how doctors are using AI to increase their odds of catching cancer early.

The mapping system does not replace an evaluation by a dermatologist.

Instead, doctors say it’s supposed to be used with a dermatologist to monitor high-risk patients.

