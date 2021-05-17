I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck.

Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart.

Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled cheese sandwich, more than 200 different ways.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include the lobster mac and cheese, the all-American bacon cheeseburger mac and cheese and the Philly Cheesesteak grilled cheese sandwich.

“Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food, and all American people love macaroni and cheese. So when you come here, you will feel like you are at home with your family,” says owner Nilesh Soni.

The restaurant also has various vegan options. To see all they have to offer, visit iheartmacandcheese.com.

