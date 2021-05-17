Advertisement

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler...
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game.

Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat.

Miami was locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and faces Milwaukee in the playoffs.

The loss assured that the Pistons would finish alone with the second-worst record in the league.

Detroit will now have a draft pick no worse than sixth.

5/16/2021 10:28:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

