Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) - Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game.

Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for the Heat.

Miami was locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and faces Milwaukee in the playoffs.

The loss assured that the Pistons would finish alone with the second-worst record in the league.

Detroit will now have a draft pick no worse than sixth.

5/16/2021 10:28:22 PM (GMT -4:00)