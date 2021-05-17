First Alert Forecast: Warmer with Scattered Showers Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Cloudy for most of the day with temperatures getting into the upper 60s to near 70 by the afternoon. During the morning we have the chance for scattered showers in the southern parts of the area. Then mainly cloudy with a sprinkle later in the afternoon. High of 70.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover hang around with a sprinkle possible, otherwise we remain dry overnight. Low of 55

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies during the morning with scattered showers possible through about lunchtime. The afternoon, very warm, may feature some rays of sun making it through the clouds. A few scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening. These could last into the overnight hours. High of 76.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue warming. Highs nearing 80 by the afternoon. Clouds and sun begin the day with more sun late. The chances of a few scattered showers or thunderstorms especially early in the day. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: While there is the chance of an isolated showers or storm on Thursday and Friday, both days look dry for the most part with sun and clouds and highs rising through the 80s. Michiana could approach the 90 degrees mark on Friday afternoon. Then through the weekend and into next week the unsettled pattern we seem to be stuck in continues. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms look to be present into the last week of May.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 16th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 74

Sunday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

