Elkhart County murder suspects appear in court

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men accused of torturing and killing a Whitley County woman appeared in court.

21-year-old Donald Owen, Junior and 19-year-old Mario Angulo, Junior are facing murder charges.

31-year-old Kimberly Dyer was killed in a home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart, back in October of 2019.

Owen and Angulo were both in court today for a “life without parole hearing.”

The hearing is expected to go into Wednesday.

