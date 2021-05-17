Cody French resigns as Niles head football coach

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Vikings will need a new head football coach as Cody French has resigned from his position. The news was confirmed to WNDU by Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton.

French never coached a down for the Vikings. He was hired by the school on March 3 2021, after serving as an assistant under Josh Shattuck at Elkhart, Elkhart Central and Seymour High School for the past few seasons.

French has decided to take a position at a different high school.

Upton says the high school is actively seeking French’s replacement. Niles has not finished above .500 since 2014.

