Advertisement

Cody French resigns as Niles head football coach

French has decided to take a position at a different high school.
French wants to build a product Niles will be proud of and to “Beat Dowagiac.”
French wants to build a product Niles will be proud of and to “Beat Dowagiac.”(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Vikings will need a new head football coach as Cody French has resigned from his position. The news was confirmed to WNDU by Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton.

French never coached a down for the Vikings. He was hired by the school on March 3 2021, after serving as an assistant under Josh Shattuck at Elkhart, Elkhart Central and Seymour High School for the past few seasons.

French has decided to take a position at a different high school.

Upton says the high school is actively seeking French’s replacement. Niles has not finished above .500 since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
Three from South Bend killed in crash
How protected are you if you are fully vaccinated?
Vaccine Tracker: What risk do unvaccinated people pose to the public?

Latest News

Notre Dame Navy ball
2022 Notre Dame-Navy game to take place in Baltimore
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler...
Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out
For the 22nd-consecutive season, Notre Dame Softball has secured a selection to the NCAA...
Irish earn 22nd-straight NCAA Tournament selection
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals...
Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3