Berrien County police starts ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County police officers are on the lookout for drivers who aren’t wearing seatbelts.

The county’s “Click It or It Ticket” campaign is now underway.

The sheriff’s office is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Their goal is to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries that could be prevented.

The campaign runs until June 6.

