Benton Harbor’s Kysre Gondrezick hopes to keep learning in rookie WNBA season

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - 2016 Benton Harbor High School graduate Kysre Gondrezick is just two games into her rookie season in the WNBA.

Right now, she is averaging 11 minutes per game, and soaking it all in.

“Just continue to learn,” Gondrezick said. “This is a learning year for me.”

Gondrezick played in front of the Indiana Fever home crowd for the first on Sunday, and she’s pumped to be a member of the Fever and just a three-hour drive away from her home town of Benton Harbor.

“I am humbled by the experience,” Gondrezick said. “I know that Indiana, they want me here and I want to be here. Anything I can do to add my value to make it fun for my teammates, my fans and my family to watch is my ultimate goal.”

The ultimate goal for Fever Head coach Marianne Stanley is to develop Gondrezick into an elite point guard, even if there aren’t as many reps for her to start the season.

“I think playing the point is one of the most difficult things to do because you have to run the team,” Stanley said. “You have to know to plays. You have to know where everyone is supposed to be, and it takes awhile.”

Gondrezick knows this process doesn’t just happen overnight, and she’s being patient for her opportunity.

“The game is still the same,” Gondrezick said. “The players are just stronger and quicker but the game is still the same. I am just trying to find my way in the offense with what coach wants me to do with the time I am given.”

In the time Gondrezick has been given so far this season, she has impressed.

“Overall, I am happy with [Gondrezick],” Stanley said. “She’s a smart basketball player. She works hard. She understands what we are trying to do and she’s going to be a very good pro.”

In order to become that really good pro, Gondrezick knows there are a few things she needs to work on.

“I feel like I need to be a little more aggressive looking for my own shot,” Gondrezick said. “Coach has been on me about that. Just do what I do best, come off the pick-and-roll, getting downhill, midrange pull up shooting my shot and creating for my teammates.”

Gondrezick and her teammates are also looking for their first win of the season.

The Fever will look to win their first game of 2021 on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.