Advertisement

2022 Notre Dame-Navy game to take place in Baltimore

Last season, the Irish and the Middies did not face each other on the gridiron due to the unique scheduling caused my the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notre Dame Navy ball
Notre Dame Navy ball(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame football announced the school will play Navy in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, during the 2022 season.

Last season, the Irish and the Middies did not face each other on the gridiron due to the unique scheduling caused my the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first time Navy and Notre Dame did not play each other in 94 years.

The 2022 game will be the first time since 2008 Notre Dame and Navy will play in Baltimore, which resulted in a 27-21 Irish victory.

The Irish and Midshipmen will play each other in 2021 on November 6th at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game has a 3:30 PM kickoff time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month
Three from South Bend killed in crash
How protected are you if you are fully vaccinated?
Vaccine Tracker: What risk do unvaccinated people pose to the public?

Latest News

For the 22nd-consecutive season, Notre Dame Softball has secured a selection to the NCAA...
Irish earn 22nd-straight NCAA Tournament selection
Jackie Wolak collected a career-high six points (4G, 2A) and Bridget Deehan made 10 saves as #5...
No. 5 Irish defeat Virginia, 13-8, advance to NCAA Quarters
It’s the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and Notre Dame’s first regular season...
Notre Dame Baseball clinces ACC Atlantic Divsion
No. 6 Irish advance to NCAA quarters with 10-8 win over Drexel