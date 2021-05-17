2022 Notre Dame-Navy game to take place in Baltimore

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame football announced the school will play Navy in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, during the 2022 season.

Last season, the Irish and the Middies did not face each other on the gridiron due to the unique scheduling caused my the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first time Navy and Notre Dame did not play each other in 94 years.

The 2022 game will be the first time since 2008 Notre Dame and Navy will play in Baltimore, which resulted in a 27-21 Irish victory.

The Irish and Midshipmen will play each other in 2021 on November 6th at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game has a 3:30 PM kickoff time.

