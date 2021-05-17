Advertisement

15-year-old girl shot and killed in Edwardsburg

A 15-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound in Edwardsburg.
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Chief Doug Westrick told 16 News Now officers were called to the 25000 block of Maple Street just before 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The 15-year-old girl, who has not been identified, died of a gunshot wound that was not self-inflicted. Police say a 12-year-old boy has been questioned for his involvement but is not in custody. After the initial investigation, investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

The findings from the investigation will be passed on to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for review. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Kalamazoo.

