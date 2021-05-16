Advertisement

The Hall calls: Wright, Wallace, Griffith among 2021 class

Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (6) goes up for a basket while defended by Los Angeles...
Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace (6) goes up for a basket while defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Drew Gooden, left, and Chris Kaman (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)(Jason Redmond | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Jay Wright used to sell tickets to games in the long-defunct United States Football League.

Ben Wallace was passed over by every NBA team.

Yolanda Griffith got a job repossessing cars so she could take care of herself and her infant daughter while playing college basketball.

For all of them, those days are long gone.

Basketball’s highest honor has come their way.

Wright, Wallace and Griffith were part of a 16-person class that was announced Sunday as the 2021 inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/16/2021 2:15:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

