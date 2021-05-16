Advertisement

South Bend Venues, Parks, & Arts celebrates National “Kids to Parks” day

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s National “Kids to Parks” day - and South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts made sure to celebrate.

Leeper park was the place to be, where families could enjoy field games, a rock wall, live music, and food trucks.

With the weather warming up, South Bend VPA hopes you’ll make a trip to play at the city parks.

“There were a lot of them that were upgraded as a part of our My S.B. Parks and Trails Initiative, and a lot of people didn’t get to see them last year because of, once again, because of the pandemic,” Jonathan Jones, with South Bend VPA, said. “So if you haven’t had a chance to get out and see those different parks that we have, now’s a great time to make that a mission for this summer in 2021.”

Kids to Parks day is an initiative from the National Park Trust aimed at connecting families with their local, state, and national parks.

