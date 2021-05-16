Advertisement

RISE hosts expo for student entrepreneurs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today was the largest student-led event for young entrepreneurs in the South Bend-Elkhart area.

“RISE,” a local spirit expo at Howard Park, united high school and college business owners with industry professionals and people in the community, giving everyone a chance to network.

Local students are also able to go through RISE’s entrepreneurship program, where they earn college credit for launching their own business.

“A lot of them hit brick walls and they have to pivot, kind of survive in chaos. Entrepreneurship is such a good vehicle to help them be the drivers of their own future,” Iris Hammel, Executive Director of RISE, said.

RISE stands for ‘Regional Innovation Startup Education’ while “local spirit” is a community focused startup.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three from South Bend killed in crash
Fatal accident involving train - Mishawaka
Fatal accident involving train in Mishawaka
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Man injured in road rage shooting
Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame changes mask policy

Latest News

Niles holding third annual Renaissance Faire
Niles holding third annual Renaissance Faire
Local robotics center hosts golf events
Local robotics center hosts golf event this weekend
Niles holding third annual Renaissance Faire
Niles holding third annual Renaissance Faire
Local robotics center hosts golf event this weekend
Local robotics center hosts golf event this weekend