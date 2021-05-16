RISE hosts expo for student entrepreneurs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today was the largest student-led event for young entrepreneurs in the South Bend-Elkhart area.

“RISE,” a local spirit expo at Howard Park, united high school and college business owners with industry professionals and people in the community, giving everyone a chance to network.

Local students are also able to go through RISE’s entrepreneurship program, where they earn college credit for launching their own business.

“A lot of them hit brick walls and they have to pivot, kind of survive in chaos. Entrepreneurship is such a good vehicle to help them be the drivers of their own future,” Iris Hammel, Executive Director of RISE, said.

RISE stands for ‘Regional Innovation Startup Education’ while “local spirit” is a community focused startup.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.