Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont, left, celebrates with catcher Cam Gallagher...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont, left, celebrates with catcher Cam Gallagher after theyy defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and the Kansas City Royals handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón for four runs in the first three innings.

The early support was more than enough for Mike Minor, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his first win since April 23.

José Abreu hit his eighth homer for Chicago in the fourth.

5/15/2021 10:42:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

