Notre Dame Baseball clinces ACC Atlantic Divsion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the diamond, Notre Dame Baseball is off this weekend due to finals but they still are making headlines.

The Irish clinched the ACC Atlantic Division title tonight with losses from Louisville and Florida State.

It’s the first time since joining the ACC in 2014 and Notre Dame’s first regular season conference titles since 2006 when they were in the Big East.

This means Notre Dame has a top-two seed in the ACC Championship that’s Memorial Day weekend down in Charlotte.

The Irish wrap up the regular season on the road this weekend against Virginia Tech starting on Thursday.

