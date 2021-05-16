Niles holding third annual Renaissance Faire

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Today, people in Niles took a trip back to the Middle Ages with the third annual Renaissance Faire.

Lords and ladies dressed in their best outfits to match the spirit of the Renaissance. You never know who you’ll run into whether it be a pirate, a princess, or a knight. It’s a fun event for all ages with a chance to learn about the Middle Ages.

“With folks being trapped inside for the last 18 months, this is just a really great time to get outdoors, enjoy the park and have a little fun dressing up,” Sanya Vitale, Niles Community Development Director, said.

If you couldn’t make it today, the fair is open Sunday starting at ten.

