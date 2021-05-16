Advertisement

Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run up-court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 105-91. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn’s Big Three wasn’t particularly pretty, with the Nets falling quickly into a 12-0 hole.

But they had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars together again.

Durant shot just 4 for 17 but finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds.

5/15/2021 8:30:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

