Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn’s Big Three wasn’t particularly pretty, with the Nets falling quickly into a 12-0 hole.

But they had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars together again.

Durant shot just 4 for 17 but finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds.

5/15/2021 8:30:07 PM (GMT -4:00)