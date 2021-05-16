Advertisement

Local robotics center hosts golf event this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local robotics center is putting on two fun-filled events for families centered on the game of golf.

The E3 Robotics Center Palooza kicked off today at Ninja Golf in Granger where, for just $5, you could play mini golf, do a laser maze, get a balloon pet and your face painted all while listening to live entertainment.

E3RC is a K-12 stem-based non-profit focused on exploration education and community engagement.

“Cars are becoming autonomous, and surgery is becoming autonomous, and all of those things are gonna be impactful for them as they grow up. Getting a start now will give them a great leg up on their future plans,” Brent Stoper, E3 Robotics CEO, said.

The ER3C Palooza picks up again tomorrow from 11:30 to 6:30 at Juday Creek Golf Course for a regional tournament.

There’s prize money for the top 3 adults, plus a $50,000 hole in one contest...And a $10,000 putting competition.

You can sign up here.

