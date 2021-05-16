Advertisement

Liberty downs Fever for first 2-0 start since 2016 season

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn’t won its first two games to start a season since 2016.

After Kelsey Mitchell’s 3-pointer brought the Fever to within 20-15 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, New York closed the quarter with an 11-3 run.

Mitchell paced Indiana with 16 points and Jantel Lavender grabbed 16 rebounds.

5/16/2021 5:07:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

