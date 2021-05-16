James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James returned after a six-game absence to score 24 Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver that day.

If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed. Davis missed the previous game with a tight left thigh.

He sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.

James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots.

James had eight assists and seven rebounds.

James had missed the last six games trying to recover from high ankle sprain.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/15/2021 5:25:50 PM (GMT -4:00)