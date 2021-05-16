Advertisement

James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) knocks the ball out of the hands of Los Angeles Lakers...
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) knocks the ball out of the hands of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he makes a move along the baseline during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James returned after a six-game absence to score 24 Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver that day.

If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed. Davis missed the previous game with a tight left thigh.

He sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.

James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots.

James had eight assists and seven rebounds.

James had missed the last six games trying to recover from high ankle sprain.

