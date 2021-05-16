Advertisement

‘It’s an honor’: The Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 enshrined

Presenter Dawn Staley, left, applauds as Tamika Catchings speaks as Catchings is enshrined into...
Presenter Dawn Staley, left, applauds as Tamika Catchings speaks as Catchings is enshrined into the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Kobe Bryant is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame now, along with contemporaries Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, headliners of a group of nine who got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement on Saturday night, more than a year after being announced as the Hall’s Class of 2020.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were joined in the class by three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/15/2021 8:11:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Three from South Bend killed in crash
Fatal accident involving train - Mishawaka
Fatal accident involving train in Mishawaka
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Man injured in road rage shooting
Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame changes mask policy

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont, left, celebrates with catcher Cam Gallagher...
Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro (30) celebrates his game winning single against the Chicago Cubs...
Castro’s hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) knocks the ball out of the hands of Los Angeles Lakers...
James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115