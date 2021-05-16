Advertisement

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates scoring with Kris Bryant (17) in the fourth inning...
Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy, right, celebrates scoring with Kris Bryant (17) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1.

Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk.

He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles.

Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/16/2021 4:14:25 PM (GMT -4:00)

