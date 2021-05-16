Girls on the Run Michiana bringing ‘Fun’ K’s to girls throughout May

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Dozens of girls got on the track at Riley High School for a Girls on the Run ‘Fun’ K.

16 News Now tells us how these events are supporting physical and emotional health for young girls.

You can see ‘Fun’ K’s like this one happening at Riley High School going on all across Michiana throughout the month of May.

“This is one of forty events that we’re hosting for girls throughout the program throughout Michiana. Today we have OC Charmichael and Harrison Boy’s and Girl’s clubs joining us for their end of season 5K,” said Girls on the Run Michiana Director Amy Collier.

Typically Girls on the Run hosts a 5K in downtown South Bend for all their participants but they couldn’t make it happen this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, they’re bringing the 5K to their girls.

“It’s been a really long year for everybody and it’s been really hard for these girls. They’ve looked so forward to coming together for their Girls on the Run team, and just being able to get outdoors, build relationships, have connections, and learn and celebrate together,” Collier said.

That’s a mission the groups they’re partnering with can get behind.

“We’ve got a great partnership at sites across the county and again thrilled to be partnering alongside them to allow our girls this outlet and this avenue to inspire and become the best versions of themselves,” said Boy’s & Girl’s Club CEO Jacqueline Kronk.

Cheered on by their friends and family, these girls wrapped up their running season celebrating.

