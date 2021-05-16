Cubs bats explode in series-ending victory

BELOIT, Wi. -- South Bend took Griffin Conine’s walkoff home run last night personally, and a hot start in the first showed that. The Cubs’ first three batters reached base, and after the second batter a run had already scored on a throwing error from Snapper shortstop Devin Hairston. It was Delvin Zinn who put the ball in play with a single and DJ Artis who scored the first run on the error. Zinn would score two at bats later, as Tyler Durna’s third RBI of the year made it 2-0 Cubs.

Beloit would instantly respond with a 2-run shot from Nic Ready (2) to tie it up in the bottom half of the frame. Peyton Remy would allow another home run, this time to Conine (2) on an inside pitch in the bottom of the third to give Beloit the lead 3-2. The power surge continued with an opposite field blast from Tyler Durna (1) to tie it up in the fourth.

After a one-out double in the bottom half of the frame, Ynmanol Marinez put the Snappers back in front with an RBI single. He advanced to second on an error, but was thrown out the next at bat as part of an inning-ending double play.

Nelson Velazquez hit an RBI for the second straight game, this time a single driving in Delvin Zinn to tie the game in the top fifth. But the Cubs weren’t done there. After Durna walked the next two hitters, Yonathan Perlaza and Bryce Windham, drove in two runs apiece to break the game open in a six-run 5th. The Cubs batted around in the inning, as DJ Artis’ second at bat of the top fifth scored Windham on a fielder’s choice. South Bend’s highest-scoring inning of the season gave them an 9-4 lead.

Velazquez struck again with his first home run of the season, getting the Cubs to double digits with a solo shot in the sixth, and Devin Hairston went deep with a solo shot in the first pitch Matteo Bocchi threw in the bottom sixth. South Bend wouldn’t stop, as Reivaj Garcia smacked a double to drive in Jake Washer as South Bend brought the lead back to six before the seventh inning stretch. After a scoreless seventh from Bocchi, Tyler Durna drove in his third run of the contest to extend the Cubs lead to 12-5.

Conine struck again with a solo home run (3) in the ninth, but Eury Ramos would promptly strike out Ready to end the game on a comfortable 12-6 win for South Bend.

Every South Bend hitter reached base, but the middle of the order did the most damage. Velazquez (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) Durna (3-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Perlaza (1-5, 2 RBI) drove in a combined 7 runs for the Cubs, including homers from Velazquez and Durna. Peyton Remy (1-1) earned his first win of the season, striking out five Snappers in five innings of work. As a pitching staff, the Cubs put up double-digit strikeouts (14) for the third straight game.

Next up: The Cubs are back at home for two weeks, as the Dayton Dragons visit South Bend for the first time this season. First pitch is Tuesday, May 18, at 7:05.

Probables: Chris Kachmar (0-1, 6.48 ERA) vs Noah Davis (0-2, 2.70 ERA)