CN Railway Police reminding public about railroad crossing safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a Saturday morning accident involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train.

Police responded to a call on the corner of Hendricks St. near Lincolnway West around 9.

While 16 News Now waits to learn more details about this accident, CN Railway Police want to remind people about safety at railroad crossings, as part of an effort to minimize the risk of accidents.

First, the only safe place for you to cross train tracks is at a designated railroad crossing.

Second, vehicles should never drive around a lowered crossing gate arm.

Third, be alert when approaching a railroad crossing and get off your phones.

Although most trains sound their whistles, some crossings have a quiet zone.

Special agent, Jeffrey Price, said “We want everyone to be rail smart. Stop. Listen. Live.”

Price also said if a train is traveling at say 55 mph, it will take a mile or more to come to a complete stop.

He also said railroad property is private property - it is not only dangerous to walk near train tracks, but it is also illegal.

