Advertisement

Castro’s hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro (30) celebrates his game winning single against the Chicago Cubs...
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro (30) celebrates his game winning single against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Detroit won 9-8. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third.

The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel.

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second.

Then Castro - hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts - slapped a two-out single to left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/15/2021 9:34:31 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Three from South Bend killed in crash
Fatal accident involving train - Mishawaka
Fatal accident involving train in Mishawaka
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Man injured in road rage shooting
Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame changes mask policy

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Josh Staumont, left, celebrates with catcher Cam Gallagher...
Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run...
Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91
Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) knocks the ball out of the hands of Los Angeles Lakers...
James returns as he and Davis send Lakers by Pacers 122-115
Presenter Dawn Staley, left, applauds as Tamika Catchings speaks as Catchings is enshrined into...
‘It’s an honor’: The Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 enshrined