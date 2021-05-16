Castro’s hit in 10th gives Tigers 9-8 win over Cubs

DETROIT (AP) - Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third.

The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel.

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second.

Then Castro - hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts - slapped a two-out single to left.

5/15/2021 9:34:31 PM (GMT -4:00)