Benton Harbor High School graduate Kysre Gondrezick makes home debut for Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s own Kysre Gondrezick is living her childhood dream as the 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball award winner is just beginning her WNBA career.

For the second straight game, Gondrezick came off the bench for the Fever as she eases her way from the college game to the WNBA lifestyle.

Her mom, Lisa, grandfather, Louis, and brother, Grant, made the three-hour car ride from Michigan to be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for Kysre’s first home game.

Off the bench, Gondrezick played 10 minutes in her home debut. She did not score but did record three assists as the Fever fell to the New York Liberty 73-65.

Gondrezick knows her success in the WNBA isn’t going to come overnight, and she’s excited to put in the hard work and give it her all for the Fever.

“The game is still the same,” Gondrezick said. “Players are just stronger and quicker but the game is still the same. I’m just trying to find my way in the offense with what coach wants me to do in the time that I’m given and just continue to learn. This is a learning year for me - to learn from my teammates, the style of play, the physicality of the league, and learn person and player personnel.”

The journey is only beginning for Gondrezick, and she hopes she is making Benton Harbor proud every step of the way.

Gondrezick and the Fever are back on the road on Wednesday, as Indiana will look to get its first win of the season against the Connecticut Sun.

Tip is at 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.

