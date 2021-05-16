As regular season ends, NBA’s play-in games take shape

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins on Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference matchups are set.

No. 7 Boston will play host to No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Indiana will play host to No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA’s first elimination game this season.

Both of those games are Tuesday.

The Boston-Washington winner goes straight to the playoffs as the East’s No. 7 seed.

The loser of that game will play host to the Indiana-Charlotte winner on Thursday.

The Western Conference play-in games will be set depending on results later Sunday.

5/16/2021 3:57:16 PM (GMT -4:00)