Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.
Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth.
Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.
Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
5/16/2021 6:52:39 PM (GMT -4:00)