Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher.

5/16/2021 6:52:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

