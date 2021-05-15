Three from South Bend killed in crash

(WNDU) - Three people from South Bend are dead, including a one-year-old child, after a Ford Mustang crashes into a semi in Illinois.

According to our reporting partner News Now Warsaw, a 26-year-old man was heading west on I-80 around 3:50 Thursday afternoon, when he struck the back end of a slowing semi.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, and a one-year-old girl, all died in the crash.

The crash shut down I-80 for about three-and-a-half hours.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.