Advertisement

Three from South Bend killed in crash

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Three people from South Bend are dead, including a one-year-old child, after a Ford Mustang crashes into a semi in Illinois.

According to our reporting partner News Now Warsaw, a 26-year-old man was heading west on I-80 around 3:50 Thursday afternoon, when he struck the back end of a slowing semi.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, and a one-year-old girl, all died in the crash.

The crash shut down I-80 for about three-and-a-half hours.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

People sampled unlimited beer and wine from about 35 different vendors.
Junior Achievement hosts wine and beer festival
Friday night, members of the South Bend Police Department came together to pay tribute to the...
South Bend police honor fallen officers
Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park
Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Man injured in road rage shooting