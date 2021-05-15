Advertisement

South Bend police honor fallen officers

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police holds a ceremony to honor the lives of fallen officers in our area.

Friday night, members of the South Bend Police Department came together to pay tribute to the officers they lost on the force.

South Bend police has lost 15 officers, while the St. Joseph County Police Department has lost one.

South Bend’s police chief says officers who die while in the line of duty always pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“Surviving family and friends know the sacrifice what that sacrifice is... the officers are deputies know what sacrifice is and so do their families... they do it every day... the do it on nights, weekends, holidays... away from barbecues, birthday parties, weddings and baptisms... for an officer who’s died in the line of duty the family pays and is the ultimate sacrifice,” says Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

A prayer and moment of silence was held during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

People sampled unlimited beer and wine from about 35 different vendors.
Junior Achievement hosts wine and beer festival
Three from South Bend killed in crash
Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park
Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park
Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the...
Man injured in road rage shooting