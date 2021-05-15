South Bend police honor fallen officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police holds a ceremony to honor the lives of fallen officers in our area.

Friday night, members of the South Bend Police Department came together to pay tribute to the officers they lost on the force.

South Bend police has lost 15 officers, while the St. Joseph County Police Department has lost one.

South Bend’s police chief says officers who die while in the line of duty always pay the ultimate sacrifice.

“Surviving family and friends know the sacrifice what that sacrifice is... the officers are deputies know what sacrifice is and so do their families... they do it every day... the do it on nights, weekends, holidays... away from barbecues, birthday parties, weddings and baptisms... for an officer who’s died in the line of duty the family pays and is the ultimate sacrifice,” says Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

A prayer and moment of silence was held during the ceremony.

