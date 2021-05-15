Advertisement

Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts hosted a grand opening ceremony for the new Rask Family Fountains at Howard Park Friday night.

“I spent twenty-something years in Hawaii so water is quite important in Hawaii...We started off with the Studebaker Foundation in Leeper Park, which we can see from our balcony,” said donor Robby Rask.

“We’ve been experimenting with them even last year a little bit. Due to COVID we couldn’t get them fully on. The contractor couldn’t travel here from Canada. People might have seen them in trial mode over the last few months or even last year for a little bit, but they have no idea what they are getting ready to expect come tonight,” said Executive Director of Venues Parks & Arts Aaron Perri.

The fountains are an incredible interactive display of light and water. They do loops and arcs and have jets too.

They will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The fountains are normally 6 to 7 feet tall, but around 8:00 p.m. they go into “show mode” and get as tall as 20 feet.

“We wanted this to be a four-season park so we have the ice skating in the winter. It’s a huge attraction, over 40,000 people came out this past winter. We want to make sure you are as equally entertained in the summer. The Rask family fountains will add a whole new element to your experience here at Howard Park,” said Perri.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick's family gathers to watch her WNBA debut
Kysre Gondrezick's family gathers to watch her WNBA debut
People sampled unlimited beer and wine from about 35 different vendors.
Junior Achievement hosts wine and beer festival
Friday night, members of the South Bend Police Department came together to pay tribute to the...
South Bend police honor fallen officers
Three from South Bend killed in crash