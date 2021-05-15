Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts hosted a grand opening ceremony for the new Rask Family Fountains at Howard Park Friday night.

“I spent twenty-something years in Hawaii so water is quite important in Hawaii...We started off with the Studebaker Foundation in Leeper Park, which we can see from our balcony,” said donor Robby Rask.

“We’ve been experimenting with them even last year a little bit. Due to COVID we couldn’t get them fully on. The contractor couldn’t travel here from Canada. People might have seen them in trial mode over the last few months or even last year for a little bit, but they have no idea what they are getting ready to expect come tonight,” said Executive Director of Venues Parks & Arts Aaron Perri.

The fountains are an incredible interactive display of light and water. They do loops and arcs and have jets too.

They will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

The fountains are normally 6 to 7 feet tall, but around 8:00 p.m. they go into “show mode” and get as tall as 20 feet.

“We wanted this to be a four-season park so we have the ice skating in the winter. It’s a huge attraction, over 40,000 people came out this past winter. We want to make sure you are as equally entertained in the summer. The Rask family fountains will add a whole new element to your experience here at Howard Park,” said Perri.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.