Advertisement

MHSAA releases new guidelines for facemasks

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association issued new guidelines for events based on the MDHHS’s latest epidemic order.

Below is the memo executive director Mark Uyl sent out Friday night:

We are sharing the following updated guidance based on the latest MDHHS Epidemic Order issued on May 14, effective at 9am on Saturday, May 15:

▪ Face masks are no longer required for any outdoor activity, including the outdoor contact spring sports of soccer and lacrosse. While individuals may opt to wear a face mask, there is no longer a requirement that face masks be worn outdoors by any player, coach, team personnel, official or spectators.

▪ For fully vaccinated individuals, face masks are no longer required during indoor activity. MDHHS is defining “fully vaccinated” as 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or 14 days after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. For all individuals not fully vaccinated, all indoor activity continues to require a face mask. From the May 15 order, the indoor face mask requirement for non-vaccinated individuals is set to expire on July 1.

▪ There is no change in the May 15 order to the weekly testing requirement. Weekly testing of non-fully vaccinated spring sport student-athletes must continue through the expiration of the order on May 31.

▪ There is no change to the outdoor spectator limits from previous orders (1,000 spectators in many cases) other than the fact that face masks are no longer required for anyone outdoors, spectators included.

We will continue to communicate with all schools as updated and ongoing MDHHS guidance and orders continue to be issued.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

A win Saturday would put the Irish in the quarterfinals for the 10th time in 11 years.
“It’s bonus time”, Irish ready to get NCAA Tournament started
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward...
Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a...
Bryant hits 2-run homer, Cubs outlast Detroit 4-2
Cubs ride strong start from Casey, end skid
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is congratulated by teammates after making the game...
Ionescu hits 3 with 0.4 left, Liberty beat Fever 90-87