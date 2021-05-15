MHSAA releases new guidelines for facemasks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association issued new guidelines for events based on the MDHHS’s latest epidemic order.

Below is the memo executive director Mark Uyl sent out Friday night:

We are sharing the following updated guidance based on the latest MDHHS Epidemic Order issued on May 14, effective at 9am on Saturday, May 15:

▪ Face masks are no longer required for any outdoor activity, including the outdoor contact spring sports of soccer and lacrosse. While individuals may opt to wear a face mask, there is no longer a requirement that face masks be worn outdoors by any player, coach, team personnel, official or spectators.

▪ For fully vaccinated individuals, face masks are no longer required during indoor activity. MDHHS is defining “fully vaccinated” as 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or 14 days after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson. For all individuals not fully vaccinated, all indoor activity continues to require a face mask. From the May 15 order, the indoor face mask requirement for non-vaccinated individuals is set to expire on July 1.

▪ There is no change in the May 15 order to the weekly testing requirement. Weekly testing of non-fully vaccinated spring sport student-athletes must continue through the expiration of the order on May 31.

▪ There is no change to the outdoor spectator limits from previous orders (1,000 spectators in many cases) other than the fact that face masks are no longer required for anyone outdoors, spectators included.

We will continue to communicate with all schools as updated and ongoing MDHHS guidance and orders continue to be issued.

