Man injured in road rage shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened along State Road 933 in Clay Township in the parking lot of the Springhill Suites.

Police tell 16 News Now that there was a road rage incident, involving two men.

One of them shot the other multiple times, then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Police are currently searching the suspect, who went south on State Road 933.

If you have any information, contact police.

