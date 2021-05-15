Kyrse Gondrezick’s family gathers for watch party for her first WNBA game

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (WNDU) - Friday night in New York City, Benton Harbor High School graduate Kysre Gondrezick made her WNBA debut for the Indiana Fever against the New York Liberty, where she scored five points.

But back home in Michigan, Kysre’s family gathered together to watch her first WNBA game together.

Kysre’s grandfather Louis and brother Grant were all excited to watch her play as a pro on the big screen.

“She’s the only kid I ever saw average I saw average 25+ points in Kindergarten,” Louis said. “She’s busy at it right now and she told me she would.”

“It’s surreal,” Grant said. “I am still taking it in. I get a little choked up, but I am proud of her.”

Her mom Lisa and Aunt Stephannie were certainly pumped when Kysre nailed her first shot as a member of the Fever.

“Listening to a child’s voice echo her ambitions and to finally see it in reality it’s overwhelming,” Lisa said. “It’s amazing. I am speechless really. It’s surreal.”

Not only was it a special day for Kysre and her family, but it was definitely an emotional night to see her hard work pay off and those WNBA dreams finally come true.

“I am just so proud of her,” Stephannnie said. “If you are lucky, you have the opportunity to experience and celebrate their biggest wins in life and achieve their biggest dreams and be a part of that.”

All four of Kysre’s family members at the watch party tonight, plus her Uncle Kyle will be at her first home game as a member of the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

They can’t wait to see Kysre live out her WNBA dreams in person.

