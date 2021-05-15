Junior Achievement hosts wine and beer festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Junior Achievement hosts a wine and beer festival at Four Winds Field Friday night.

People sampled unlimited beer and wine from about 35 different vendors.

Those with Junior Achievement say they hope to raise about $90,000 from the event, which will help teach students about financial literacy.

“The biggest thing for us is that we are always trying to be good community partners. Junior Achievement, they have a lot of good causes that they are doing. They are always looking for ways to raise money. So, again, I am a person who also realizes that not everybody here is a baseball fan, but if they can come out to an event like this and realize how nice Four Winds Field, maybe they will come back for other events,” says South Bend Cubs president Joe Hart.

Junior Achievement and Four Winds Field have been partnering up for a few years now and say they plan to team up again in the future.

