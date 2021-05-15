Advertisement

“It’s bonus time”, Irish ready to get NCAA Tournament started

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse will be starting their tournament play Saturday as the Irish take on Drexel.

It’s just the sixth meeting between the two teams. The Irish holding a 4-1 record over the Dragons.

A win Saturday would put the Irish in the quarterfinals for the 10th time in 11 years.

Head coach Kevin Corrigan says the Irish are a team that won’t beat themselves and their opponents better bring it if they expect to come away with a win.

“It’s always exciting,” Corrigan said. “The first thing I said when we came into practice the other day was, ‘It’s bonus time. You know you get everything that you earn right now. Nothing’s given to you’ We’ve earned the chance to play one more week and one more game. We hope we can earn the chance to do that again. We’ve come up short a couple of times this year but not by much and not anything that we don’t feel like we can correct and be the last team standing.”

The Irish begin their campaign for a natty Saturday against Drexel at 5 on ESPNU.

Sophomore Attack Pat Kavanagh was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, just the fourth in program history.

Kavanagh is one of five finalists. The award will be presented on June 5.

