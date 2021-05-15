Advertisement

Ionescu hits 3 with 0.4 left, Liberty beat Fever 90-87

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is congratulated by teammates after making the game...
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is congratulated by teammates after making the game winning basket against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA’s season opener.

Ionescu got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left.

She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut.

The former Oregon star, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, only played three games last year as a rookie before spraining her ankle.

Betnijah Laney scored 30 points to lead New York and rookie Michaela Onyenwere added 18.

Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points for Indiana and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/14/2021 9:59:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick's family gathers to watch her WNBA debut
Kysre Gondrezick's family gathers to watch her WNBA debut
A win Saturday would put the Irish in the quarterfinals for the 10th time in 11 years.
“It’s bonus time”, Irish ready to get NCAA Tournament started
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward...
Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a...
Bryant hits 2-run homer, Cubs outlast Detroit 4-2
Cubs ride strong start from Casey, end skid