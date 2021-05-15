Ionescu hits 3 with 0.4 left, Liberty beat Fever 90-87

NEW YORK (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the New York Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the WNBA’s season opener.

Ionescu got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left.

She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut.

The former Oregon star, the No. 1 draft pick in 2020, only played three games last year as a rookie before spraining her ankle.

Betnijah Laney scored 30 points to lead New York and rookie Michaela Onyenwere added 18.

Kelsey Mitchell had 23 points for Indiana and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds.

5/14/2021 9:59:27 PM (GMT -4:00)