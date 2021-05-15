Advertisement

Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

The Pistons only dressed eight players, with the oldest being 25-year-old Jahlil Okafor.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound in front of Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Denver improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that will finish the regular season. The Pistons lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points, Tyler Cook scored 17 and Deividas Sirvydis added a career-high 16. The Pistons only dressed eight players, with the oldest being 25-year-old Jahlil Okafor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Alex Wallace, father of sixth-month old Leo Wallace, speaks out for first time since son killed...
Father of South Bend baby killed in semi truck crash forgives wrongful driver
St. Joseph County Health Dept. rescinds mask mandate
CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask.
Unmasking America: CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Elkhart man jailed after refusing to leave school property while carrying gun

Latest News

A win Saturday would put the Irish in the quarterfinals for the 10th time in 11 years.
“It’s bonus time”, Irish ready to get NCAA Tournament started
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a...
Bryant hits 2-run homer, Cubs outlast Detroit 4-2
Cubs ride strong start from Casey, end skid
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) is congratulated by teammates after making the game...
Ionescu hits 3 with 0.4 left, Liberty beat Fever 90-87