Fatal accident involving train in Mishawaka

Fatal accident involving train - Mishawaka
Fatal accident involving train - Mishawaka(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a Saturday morning accident involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train.

Police responded to a call on the corner of Hendricks St. near Lincoln Way West around 9 this morning.

Coroner Dr. Patricia Jordan confirmed to 16 News Now that one person has died in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

