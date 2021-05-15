Fatal accident involving train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a Saturday morning accident involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train.

Police responded to a call on the corner of Hendricks St. near Lincoln Way West around 9 this morning.

Coroner Dr. Patricia Jordan confirmed to 16 News Now that one person has died in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

