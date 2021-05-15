Cubs ride strong start from Casey, end skid

BELOIT, WI – The South Bend Cubs (3-6) put an end to a six-game losing streak Friday night, 4-1 the final over the Beloit Snappers (5-5).

Derek Casey (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K) rebounded after a tough first start of the year and showcased plenty of swing-and-miss stuff in a productive outing to help put the Cubs back in the win column.

Zach King retired the first eight batters he faced for Beloit until Reivaj Garcia doubled down the line in right in the third inning. That turned the lineup over but D.J. Artis grounded out to first to end the threat.

Casey was also perfect through the first two innings for South Bend before Nic Ready doubled to start the third inning. But the Cubs starter got the next three batters out and exited the frame unscathed.

South Bend would take the lead with a two-run fourth. Delvin Zinn walked to start things off and promptly stole second, improving on the year to 6-for-6 swiping bases. The next two batters were retired and with Zinn still stuck at second Yonathan Perlaza put the Cubs on the board with a double down the line in left. The two-out rally continued with Jacob Olson staying hot at the plate this series, singling to make it 2-0.

Scott Mckeon laid down a bunt in the next inning that King fielded cleanly but an errant throw sent the Cubs shortstop all the way to third base. Garcia quickly singled him in, picking up his first multi-hit game of the 2021 campaign.

Beloit had a chance to make it close in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs. Casey induced an infield pop-up off the bat of the leadoff hitter Ricky Aracena to escape the jam and strand a trio of Snappers.

Tyler Durna reached in the sixth inning on a hit-by-pitch, extending his on-base streak to seven straight games. Perlaza followed with his second double of the game and an Olson sac-fly put the Cubs on the board for the third straight inning, making it 4-0.

Samuel Reyes (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K) pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh in his best outing of the season. Garrett Kelly (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) closed out the final two innings.

Thomas Jones homered for the Snappers in the eighth, a solo-blast to left accounting for their only run of the ballgame.

Perlaza (2-4, 2 2B, R, RBI), Garcia (2-3, RBI) and Olson (2-3, 2 RBI) all picked up multi-hit games and Olson now has six hits in the series.

Up next: RHP Ryan Jensen (0-1, 12.00 ERA) vs. RHP Alberto Guerrero (0-0, 4.76 ERA).

South Bend looks for another victory tomorrow night, first pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET at Pohlman Field in Beloit, Wisc.