Bryant hits 2-run homer, Cubs outlast Detroit 4-2

Joc Pederson had three hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 14, 2021.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs went on to a 4-2 victory over the Tigers, snapping Detroit’s four-game winning streak. Jake Arrieta faced the minimum number of hitters until the bottom of the sixth, when Detroit’s Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman hit consecutive home runs with two out. That was all the scoring for the Tigers. Joc Pederson had three hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

