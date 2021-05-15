Advertisement

2nd Chance: Duke

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Duke!

Duke is a two-year-old pitbull. He is happy, active and loves water!

He weighs 54 pounds and has been neutered. Duke is up to date on all vaccinations and is microchipped.

His adoption fee is $170.

If you want to adopt Duke or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

